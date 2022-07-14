Sports Metaverse launches virtual land sale

Sports Metaverse announced the launch of a public land sale, where landowners can acquire fan caves to hang out with friends globally, customise their own NFTs, play pool, stream sports events, advertise and let their land to tenants.

“We have assembled the best metaverse builders in the space, the most forward-thinking web3.0 brands and some of the biggest sports people of all time. The Sports Metaverse is the new frontier – the future of sports is billions of fans instantly connected with one another, their sports icons and brands in the metaverse,” Chris Worsey, SportsIcon, CEO, co-founder, said.

Users can trade NFTs, buy land, interact with iconic sportspeople, and visit stadiums. Special purpose land like building a stadium or an event hall will also be possible, the company claimed.

Sports Metaverse said it was partnering with LandWorks, a protocol developed by EnterDao, that enables VR landowners to let their land permission lessly, listing it for specific prices on which would-be tenants can make bids.