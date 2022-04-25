Elon Buys Twitter (EBT) crypto scam news: Even before Tesla chief Elon Musk gets to actually buy Twitter, someone launched a crypto named ‘Elon Buys Twitter’ which has witnessed price jump of over 6000% in 24 hours.

As per data on CoinMarketCap, EBT token price as of 12 am on 25th April was $0.00000003589. It witnessed a massive surge of over 6000%, jumping to around $0.000001527 at the time of press.

What is EBT?

EBT looks like another pump and dump scam coin with an unsecure website, claiming it to be a “forever pump” coin. The so called team behind EBT have Elon Musk’s images as their profile pic on the website.

Its website claims that EBT will “give meme creators a chance to earn and allow them them to gain a stipulated revenue on for their work. ELONBUYSTWITTER will help such aspiring meme creators showcase their talent to the world and add some monetary benefits to their pockets.”

Source: CoinMarketCap

EBT markets include Pancake Swap (V2) and OpenOcean. It is ranked 3591 on CoinMarketCap.

Beware!

Experts suggest crypto investors should be wary of scam coins and never risk their money with anything about which no authentic information is available publicly. (Read: How not to be a fool in crypto)

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)