SAP to expand into metaverse for boosting cloud adoption among Indian enterprises

Software corporation SAP has announced its initiative on metaverse, with the aim to accelerate cloud adoption among Indian enterprises. By expanding into metaverse, SAP aims to introduce measures to support digital business-to-business (B2B) services such as the state-of-art technologies including rise with SAP, SAP’s digital core, procurement, customer and people experience solutions.

With the initiative to engage with digital-first audiences, the ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will look to enable customers across phases of their digital transformation to experience the full range of ‘Rise with SAP’ offerings, and enable them to reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

“Metaverse aims to be a representation of the current experience economy that provides an experiential platform. By leveraging it, we hope to build a network of cloud companies within a digital universe. Our ambition is to engage with organisations through this platform over the course of this year,” Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director, SAP Indian subcontinent, said.

According to an official statement by the corporation, existing and prospective customers can create their own digital avatars on the metaverse platform. They will be able to get an experience of SAP cloud offerings to address their business requirements, as well as facilitate interactions with other existing users on the platform.