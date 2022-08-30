Rugby player Siya Kolisi collaborates with Luno to launch new cryptocurrency campaign

National rugby captain Siya Kolisi will be unveiling a two-year educational cryptocurrency advertising campaign in South Africa, as reported by Cointelegraph. The Springbok skipper will be collaborating with global cryptocurrency exchange Luno for the campaign’s rollout, which will consist of a range of television advertisements to promote a long-term investment initiative on cryptocurrencies.

According to Cointelegraph, Kolisi was featured in the first advertisement of the new campaign, which was aired during the Springboks’ third match of the Rugby Championship against Australia. In the commercial, Kolisi is seen being worked up by his personal trainer while drawing parallels between his long-term game plan for his rugby career and financial planning. “Like many South Africans, I am new to crypto investment, so I had to do some research before deciding to partner with Luno. I appreciate that Luno focuses on providing education for new crypto investors like me so we can make long-term financial decisions,” Kolisi said in a statement.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Marcus Reitz, general manager for Africa, Luno, emphasised on the ongoing downturn around cryptocurrency markets as an example for investors to invest on a long-term basis in the space. “When you zoom out, the ups and downs do not change the potential of crypto to improve the world’s financial system, which is what its long-term value is based on. The long game in crypto means holding, rather than trading,” Reitz said. Moreover, Reitz stated that investors will cope better with short-term price changes by considering the long-term outllook.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Luno, which is a cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform in South Africa, has previously worked with Rassie Erasmus, rugby director, Springbok, in another advertising campaign on how users should tackle Bitcoin (BTC). The platform also announced a potential industry-first sponsorship of the African Sunshine Tour golf’s Order of Merit, with the top three golfers expected to receive BTC based prize money.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Bitcoin slips below $20,000; cryptocurrency market to remain unstable

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn