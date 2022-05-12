Rohit Sharms to launch his NFTs on FanCraze

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has announced his first personal NFT, which will be dropping later this week on FanCraze. The NFT contains an artwork of a rhino along with Sharma’s image, personalised with an autograph. It will aim to raise awareness on the conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros.

FanCraze is looking forward to debuting its collection of player NFTs with Sharma as he sets the mark for cricket fans to engage with the next generation of sports-based assets and experiences, Anshum Bhambri, CEO, FanCraze, said. “With his first personal NFT, Sharma is leveraging this disruptive product to create awareness for the ‘Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign. This is just the beginning of what is possible if one combines creators, content, and commerce,” he added.

As per FanCraze, the company is building the official cricket NFT ecosystem that would enable fans to collect cricket NFTs, engage with play-to-earn games and utilities, and own digital land. FanCraze’s marketplace went live in early February and has claimed to record millions of dollars in revenue, while in early beta. The company’s current partners include the ICC, Cricket West Indies (CWI), and a number of yet-unannounced marquee teams, leagues and cricket stars that give the company an NFT portfolio of more than 20,000 cricketers.

“I am looking forward to taking a cause into newer mediums to raise awareness. We all need to work towards leaving a better world behind, and the NFT with FanCraze will give fans the opportunity to own unique artwork and spread the word around the “#Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign,” Sharma said.