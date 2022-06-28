Ramesh Bafna gets appointed as CoinSwitch’s chief financial officer

CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency investing company, has appointed Ramesh Bafna as its chief financial officer (CFO). Bafna takes over the role from the company’s former CFO Sarmad Nazki. “I look forward to joining CoinSwitch and contributing to our mission to ‘make money equal for all’,” Bafna said.

According to an official statement, Bafna has over 18 years of experience and has built a marketplace revenue model in e-commerce companies such as Myntra and Flipkart, as well as led the finance workstreams at IT services major Wipro.

“Bafna’s experience in solving problems at scale in companies will help us strengthen and expand CoinSwitch to serve people,” Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said.

CoinSwitch claims to have made leadership appointments to its management team including Ashish Chandra (general counsel), Jayram Krishnan (vice president, product), Jayadevan PK (senior director, communication and content), Nishant Das (global head of talent acquisition), R Venkatesh (senior vice president, public policy), and Zeeshan Ramlan (director and head of human resources).