Qonetum finance foundation launches hybrid decentralised funding platform

Qonetum finance foundation has launched hybrid decentralised funding platform, post dex offering (PDO) for existing crypto projects, creating a hybrid fundraising, strategic staking, and liquidity mining alternative solution, informed the company.

Furthermore, PDO provides a new way to conduct follow-up fundraising rounds that increase the token and liquidity value. Through a feature called secure future, investors have a reverse way to execute their investment without slippage.

In the current bear market, many projects are struggling to raise the next round of funding and are running out of money quickly. Instead of projects and large investors removing funds from liquidity pools or dumping tokens into the already depressed market, a PDO offering increases liquidity, raises new funds for operations, and helps to cash out in a safe way that increases the token market value and total value locked.

Meanwhile, the PDO is currently live on binance smart chain (BSC) with the ability to launch a pool on any BSC dex. PDO is working to implement all EVM ethereum-based blockchains. Qonetum finance advocates an open cooperation model over the closed competition, offering free one click license of the PDO technology directly from the PDO.Finance to anyone that wants to launch whitelabel PDO and benefit from fees, the company stated.

Qonetum finance is a DeFi ecosystem powered by decentralised protocols that are designed to create an efficient financial system based on quantum finance methods. Qonetum’s methods reduce investment risk and increase liquidity to illiquid and risky assets.

