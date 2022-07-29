Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma launches her debut music NFTs through FanTiger

FanTiger, a music non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched its debut music NFT with Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma. Through this launch, Sharma released her song “9-9 Mashukan” as a NFT.

According to Prashan Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, FanTiger, Indian music should take its place in metaverse, and the marketplace aims to make this a reality for Indian artists. “Over the last few months, we have seen over 150,000 music lovers who have shown interest in our upcoming NFTs. FanTiger aims to engage and innovate in music NFT space for artists, music lovers, fans, and collectors,” he added.

According to an official statement by Sharma, she has opened the waitlist for her new song 9-9 Mashuka for fans to reserve their spot on FanTiger.com to invest in her music NFT, which will allow them to purchase partial ownership of the song, royalty income, exclusive community access, limited edition signed merchandise, and an opportunity to personally interact with Sunanda Sharma. Every music NFT purchased through FanTiger is expected to be secure on a blockchain.

“NFTs are a technology that has the potential to create an impact on Indian music industry. I invite my fans and music lovers to be part of this journey at FanTiger and support my music NFT. I look forward to leveraging NFTs to interact in new ways with my fans soon,” Sharma said.

The announcement comes shortly after FanTiger’s recent $5.5 million seed round led by Multicoin Capital. The company plans to use the funds raised to grow its team across product, technology, extend industry partnerships, and onboard more Indian Artists.

FanTiger’s vision is to onboard 10 million fans into the community, and spread education and awareness around digital collectibles. It also plans to roll out initiatives aimed at the careers of over 100,000 artists using NFTs.