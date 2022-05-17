Pocket Network provides support for blockchain platform NEAR

Pocket Network has added support for NEAR, a proof-of-stake public blockchain. Adding support for NEAR takes Pocket Network’s mission a step further by providing bandwidth for the NEAR blockchain network, and also turning on revenue generation.This gives NEAR and Pocket Network node runners an opportunity to earn $POKT for servicing traffic from applications, tools, services, and protocols.

Pocket Network’s support of NEAR will aim to improve the experience for developers, allowing them to deploy applications on every blockchain network supported by Pocket Network.

Pocket Network claims to have a globally distributed network of more than 47,000 full nodes that service Web3 applications across 46 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Fuse, Avalanche, and Harmony.

Supporting NEAR strengthens Pocket’s mission to support 100 blockchain networks by the end of the year, Michael O’Rourke, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Network, said. “Supporting NEAR within Pocket Network provides RPC service for developers to leverage, creates an extra stream of revenue in the form of $POKT incentives for full-node operators, and works on the NEAR blockchain network. It’s a win-win-win scenario for NEAR apps, NEAR nodes, and the Pocket Network protocol,” he added.

Pocket Network allocates NEAR network bandwidth and relays NEAR traffic through its protocol. As a result, Pocket Network reduces the friction of connecting decentralised apps (Dapp) to NEAR through a three-click process for developers to mint RPC endpoints through the Pocket Portal, a layer-2 product on top of the Pocket Network protocol.

“Web3 is about the choice to exit centralised systems. NEAR developers will now have the opportunity to choose between Pocket Network’s decentralised network of RPC endpoints and other centralised solutions,” Cameron Dennis, head of ecosystems, NEAR Foundation, said.

On the app side of the marketplace, NEAR applications can leverage the benefits that emerge with a decentralised RPC protocol, such as 100% uptime, low latency, and no monthly SaaS fees. Dapp developers can mint up to two NEAR endpoints per Pocket Portal account, with each endpoint providing up to one million requests per day, which is done via the portal.