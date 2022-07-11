Pocket Network launches Triforce community initiative

Web3 infrastructure project, Pocket Network today announced the launch of TriForce, an initiative to support growth among blockchain communities.

TriForce incentivises and empowers blockchain communities to be a part of Pocket Network’s growth trajectory while strengthening community ties among supported blockchains.

“Web3 is built on a foundation of open standards. As the internet moves away from the top-down model synonymous with Web2, community-centric models for project management, treasury oversight, and key decision-making have risen to prominence. Pocket’s TriForce program aligns with this narrative, supporting the open discourse and grassroots engagement that are a mainstay of Web3,” Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Pocket Network, said.

Each TriForce consists of three components, known collectively as “shards.” This three-pronged support program will ultimately give communities the tools to thrive and become stronger. Blockchain communities can get involved in the following areas; Marketing, Business Development, DevOps/Technical.

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain-enabled applications into the “pocket” of every mainstream consumer.