Pocket Network collaborates with Aave to access on-chain data from multiple blockchains

Decentralised Web3.0 protocol Pocket Network has announced its partnership with open source liquidity market and lending platform Aave. The partnership aims to enable Aave to utilise Pocket’s distributed network of more than 44,000 nodes to access on-chain data from multiple blockchains to power decentralised applications.

According to the company, the partnership will benefit developers building Aave-powered decentralised applications (dApps), allowing them to access blockchain data from Pocket Network on demand. This agreement was funded through Aave Grants decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), which approved a grant for the acquisition of the necessary POKT for Aave’s frontend traffic. The implementation of Pocket Remote Procedure Call (RPC) will provide access to Aave dApps. Pocket Network’s decentralised design aims to ensure redundancy, maximising data availability, and forming a censorship-resistant node network.

As per Michael O’Rourke, CEO, Pocket Network, the provision of Pocket Network’s 44,000 nodes to Aave developers aims to unlock new capabilities for deriving real-time blockchain data such as pricing and smart contract state. “The goal is to power decentralised applications that combine Aave’s liquidity market with Pocket’s RPC coverage, which now supports 50 blockchains and aims to achieve its goal of 100 blockchains in 2022,” he added.

Aave claims to use multiple RPCs by various infrastructure providers to service its needs. While operational across multiple blockchains, much of Aave’s liquidity reportedly originates on blockchain networks Ethereum and Polygon. Pocket Network claims to supply RPCs for these blockchains.

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3.0 applications, is a platform built for applications that claims to use cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be integrated into websites, mobile apps, internet of things (IoT), among others, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain-enabled applications into the ‘pocket’ of every consumer.