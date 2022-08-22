Payworld appoints Amit Tyagi as CEO

Bharat-focused fintech, Payworld has appointed Amit Tyagi as its chief executive officer (CEO), the company informed.

Tyagi will be responsible for leading the organisation to leverage its pan-India distribution channel and wallet license to build an MSME-focused neobank.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome someone of Amit’s ability to our team. His expertise and background in financial services will allow us to turbocharge our vision of bridging the digital divide and deliver financial services to Bharat consumers,” Kamlesh Vijay, group CEO Sugal & Damani, said.

The company noted that Tyagi has a total of 12 years of experience with leading financial services organisations like Citibank, American Express, UAE Exchange, and TransUnion CIBIL. He has an experience in distribution, financial services, and business leadership.

“I am extremely excited to come on board Payworld and be part of this phenomenal transformation and growth journey. We have all the right ingredients to become a preferred financial services provider for the Bharat customer and my team and I will be working to deliver on that vision,” Tyagi stated.

Payworld digital services private limited is an initiative by Sugal and Damani Group that is focused on bringing financial inclusion. Payworld is aligned towards providing an array of online financial services like AePS, Aadhar Pay, Remittances, Recharges, CMS, and Digi Gold among others.

Smartpay is one of the select non-banking entities to have the ability to perform an eKYC from UIDAI.

