Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) company ORAI Robotics on Tuesday (March 15, 2022) said it has gifted Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) as rewards to its entire workforce consisting of over 50 employees as of date. The NFTs were validated and transferred to the employees through a digital wallet, the creation of which for every employee was facilitated by ORAI.

The company recently minted and launched its first generation NFT collection for employees named ‘ORAI Upbeat’.

The ORAI Upbeat collection consists of 500 unique NFT collectibles that are specifically minted for employees and key stakeholders.

The company said each of these collectibles represents optimistic, cheerful, and happy robots that are designed to create encouraging engagement in the up-and-coming world of metaverse.

While the ideation for this project was done in-house, ORAI Robotics also collaborated with Meta9corp.io for support to make this first-of-its-kind project successful.

No cost NFTs

“There is no cost to the NFT provided to the employees, It’s given to the employess. It will be employees decision to put it on acution,” ORAI Robotics’s representative told FE Online.

ORAI Robotics said in a statement that it has become the first-ever company in India to give away corporate NFTs to employees.

The employees can either store or flaunt their NFTs as a medal, badge of honor or certificate, or they can trade and transfer these NFTs in order to capitalize and earn from them.

Buy Back Option

The company said it is also providing a buyback policy option to their employees, wherein they can monetize the NFTs by giving the NFTs back to the company after a certain period of time based on some terms and conditions.

Additionally, the company will also be providing free access to various training and events related to conversational AI, skill development and others related trainings for the employees who hold the NFTs.

Speaking about this initiative, Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, ORAI Robotics said, “We at ORAI Robotics wanted to introduce a unique and innovative way to thank our employees who make this company awesome. And this is exactly why we ideated and minted a plethora of unique collectables as NFTs under the theme ‘UpBeat’, and thereafter gave away one NFT from this collection to each of our employees.”

“We are also happy to note that our ORAI Upbeat NFT collection truly reflects the values of the company and our vision and mission towards advancing AI and new-age technologies. Going forward, every time we at ORAI Robotics grow, we will celebrate the success by giving NFTs to employees; and thus, NFTs we are pioneering a new path for companies to engage with their employees via NFT with the secure blockchain technology underneath.”

Future rewards

ORAI Robotics has also unveiled a long-term plan to celebrate the success of its employees and the organization at large with NFTs and thereby make NFT an important part of the company’s cultural DNA. For instance, going forward, they plan that every time an employee completes a one-year milestone in the company, they will be allocated an NFT airdrop into their wallet. The employees who complete their 1st year in the organization will be allocated GIF NFTs; and similarly, those who complete their 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th year mark in the company will be allocated Animated GIFs, Videos, Audio/Music and Art respectively in the form of NFTs.

ORAI Robotics plans to give away NFTs to its partners, customers and other key stakeholders in the business. They also aspire to harness blockchain NFTs a form of background verification, past credentials, certificates, awards etc., by storing the data on blockchain and further using it as a proof of employment.