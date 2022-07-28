Oracle announces to work with its partners to accelerate digitisation for customers

Oracle has announced its strategy to work closely with its partners and help accelerate digitisation for its 15,000 customers in the country.

Indian organisations across public and private sectors, are looking for technology partners that can help them grow; meet rising industry and compliance mandates related to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG); support India’s digital banking revolution, among others, the company informed.

“Oracle cloud infrastructure (OCI) and software as a service (SaaS) are driving some of India’s milestone projects and the opportunity to do more is immense. Cognizant, national stock exchange, among others companies, trust Oracle Cloud to power their businesses,” Shailender Kumar, senior vice president, regional managing director, Oracle India, NeSuite, JAPAC, said.

Furthermore, Oracle and VMware are embracing hybrid cloud by making it easy for customers to deploy their VMware-based virtual machines on OCI. Oracle cloud VMare solution lets customers leave some portion of their VMware estate on premises and burst other parts to the Oracle Cloud, the company informed.

“Oracle’s partner strategy is based on four principles of customer first, joint go-to-market (GTM), skills development and a trusted partnership. Many partners like Wipro and PwC are using Oracle for their own business needs. This year we will be laying strong emphasis on the industry GTM focusing on public sector, manufacturing, edtech, fintech and will also be supporting multi-cloud customer environments and ESG initiatives,” Han Chung Heng, senior vice president, hybrid cloud system, alliances and channels, Oracle Asia Pacific and Japan, said.

Furthermore, by enabling customers to run one part of a workload within OCI and another part of the same workload within Azure—incorporating unified identity and access management as well as a joint customer support model, the partnership delivers a best-of-both-clouds experience. Customers can get to hybrid cloud in a matter of hours without any major architectural changes and the associated risks, the company claimed.

“Oracle has been a pioneer in enterprise digital transformation for decades and its cloud platform — OCI will lead us to a true data economy. As an exclusive Oracle Cloud partner with a strong pool of Oracle certified experts, we are looking forward to working with Oracle and helping enterprises and public offices, realize their cloud journey smoothly with OCI,” said Satyendra Kumar, managing director, Infolob Solutions India pvt. ltd.