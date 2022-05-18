Now, Comic Con India enters the metaverse

Comic Con India (CCI) has made its debut in the metaverse with the launch of a limited edition digital collectibles. CCI on Wednesday announced a surprise for the tech and fantasy-obsessed fans with the launch of pioneering non-fungible league.

This Ethereum blockchain based league plans to launch a series of limited-edition digital collectibles. Debuting Comic Con India’s foray into metaverse, the next frontier of the digital multiverse, the first character-based collection launches in the coming weeks, CCI said in a statement.

The Non-fungible league is the Comic Con India’s steppingstone into the larger world of web3. Created by award-winning comics-illustrator and animator Abhijeet Kini, ‘The Non Fungible Man’, is the latest superhero on the block, in the web3 era, which will possess a series of unique traits, including some very rare ones.

Living on the Ethereum blockchain, the novel superhero will herald the commencing of the league with a whole host of surprises that are sure to excite the burgeoning market of NFT collectors as well the larger community of pop-culture fans.

Sharing a glimpse of what’s in store for the breakthrough Non Fungible League – Karan Kalra, Director, Comic Con India, said, “The metaverse and the burgeoning world of Web3 is the next big thing, therefore we wanted to create a collection that bridged the gap between web3 and pop-culture. The plan is to create long-term value for all those signing for our league.“

Adding to this, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said, “ Like Karan mentioned, our aim is to generate value for collectors joining our league, with tentatively multiple character drops in the future, development of this IP into animation, comics and of course hosting our events in the Metaverse. The key is long-term value. And we hope the burgeoning community of NFT collectors and pop-culture fans will trust us like they have in the past with our other venture.”

Keeping with the times, Comic Con India, is entering the metaverse to create an unparalleled experience for its fans.