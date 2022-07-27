NFT based Totality Corp starts hiring across its different domains

Totality Corp, a firm in the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming space, has announced its hiring spree. The startup claims to have hired multiple people across levels for its growth which include Swapnil Kudle, as chief strategy officer, and Gagan Maheshwari, as chief marketing officer, among others. As per an official statement by the firm, Maheshwari has an experience of 10 years in various backgrounds, on the other hand, Kudle holds an overall experience of 12 years in industries such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), auto, and IT consulting.

The firm also plans to hire those on board who are out of a job or have been on a break for a prolonged time due to reasons.

According to Anshul Rustaggi, founder, Totality Corp, the firm is looking forward to expanding and growing its team. “We have hired people, including our head of strategy and head of marketing, for growth. We also aim to hire those who have been out of a job for any reason, as we wish to help these folks and would like to ensure their growth continues while working with us,” he added.

In addition, the firm is hiring for its technology domain. Unity, front end, and Android development are some of the areas for which the firm is looking forward to hiring. Totality claims to have onboarded people in the technology side of business.

The firm has a vision of building the biggest interactive social network on Web3.0.

Totality Corp was started in July 2017 with the goal of combining scalability through technology, innovation through design, and retention through content. The firm’s first product was a platform for gamers to compete with tangible rewards, culminating into MGPL (Mobile Gaming Premier League). It claims to have offered real money gaming across a variety of casual games in India.