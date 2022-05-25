Mokens League soccer game characters to drop as NFTs

NFT-based Esports platform Mokens League has announced a limited collection of Genesis NFTs for its in-game characters that will go on sale starting July 2022. The prices for the Genesis NFTs will range from 0.1-1 Ether (ETH). According to the company, testers and holders will be able to give feedback to fix bugs before the game’s official release in early 2023.

The NFT characters aim to power competitive gameplay for a chance to win tokens within the Mokens League, which will feature a variety of sports games across metaverses. It will enable players to connect in the virtual space and use their assets while playing games. When the full game will be released for the public, players will be able to play with a team of free agents until they decide to invest in characters of their own. Genesis NFTs will grant holders access to matches and competitions.

Gamers will be retained by gameplay and Esports mechanics, Martin Repetto, founder and CEO, Mokens League, said. “Our main priority is to make a game that is fun to play, easy to get going, but hard to master. Like chess or poker, there will be different levels where people can compete without getting overrun by pros or hardcore players. The streaming community is the driver of game adoption at the moment,” he added.

Developed by Martin Repetto and Max Radice, who have 20 years of experience in gaming and technology. They also developed one of the early three dimensional social virtual reality (VR) games called Voxelus.