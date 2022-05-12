Mint free NFTs! NFTically makes Non-Fungible Token minting on Polygon free for some users, reduces gas fee 

Indian NFT marketplace NFTICALLY today (May 12, 2022) announced it will allow the minting of NFTs without any gas fees on the Polygon network. The company said in a statement that the feature has been introduced to support users who had earlier paid hefty amounts as minting fee but were held back from minting their NFTs.

NFTICALLY has also reduced gas fees on other blockchains via Shared Smart Contract and adapted ERC20 payment tokens with the option to enable or disable them. Once the user gets their ERC20 tokens activated on the NFT Marketplace, NFTICALLY provides them with the option or flexibility to enable/disable them as per their requirements.

The company further said it has enhanced the flexibility to add Tether USD and Wrapped Currency as an additional payment option for the users.

NFTICALLY has reduced platform fees for all subscriptions to as low as 1.5% for some of the plans. This move aims to encourage the users to mint and transact as much as they want without having to worry about the high platform fee and to help marketplace owners onboard many more NFT enthusiasts to their marketplace.

Commenting on the announcement, Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO of NFTICALLY, said, “We believes in supporting its users and marketplace owners. With these new features, NFTICALLY aims to ease the load on the pockets of the users,” said. “NFTs and blockchain technology are shaping our future at the moment. These new features are enrolled to encourage more creators to showcase their NFTs to the world and help art-lovers to explore the boundless world of NFTs.”

Over the span of 6 months, NFTICALLY has enabled over 12,000 NFTs and over 6300 listed stores from more than 50 countries across the globe; recording about 138% MoM growth in its users, the statement said.