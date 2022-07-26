Mindshare India conceptualises electric vehicle launch on metaverse for Volvo

Mindshare India has conceptualized and enabled the first-ever electric vehicle (EV) launch in the Metaverse, for Volvo Cars called Volvoverse. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is being launched in a virtual world by Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Car India.

“We at Mindshare strive to provide our clients with tech-enabled, creative branding solutions. The concept behind launching the XC40 Recharge in the metaverse was to launch the electric vehicle (EV) in a sustainable ecosystem following the vision of Volvo. The metaverse is evolving the Internet by bringing people closer. Using virtual worlds, we are looking to reach out to maximum audiences. EV launch in the metaverse with a campaign that appeals to our audience in an exciting new environment which is the first of its kind,” Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia, said.

Furthermore, Mindshare collaborated with other WPP agencies including Hogarth, Yonder, Grey, and Genesis BCW to deliver Volvoverse, to efficiently access specialist companies in the group to achieve their objectives with a single point of contact.

“Volvo has always been on the forefront of innovation and technology and we as a company are also globally known for our commitment to sustainability. The launch of the XC40 Recharge on the metaverse platform is a pioneering moment leveraging digital technology in the marketing sphere. The metaverse launch also contributes to our sustainability mission as it leaves a negligible carbon footprint as compared to conventional launches,” Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Car India, said.

“Hogarth is committed to reach Net Zero by 2030, and we are excited to partner with Mindshare and Volvo on a project, which brings together both our focus areas of sustainable production and the metaverse. This is a great example where we all are reducing and mitigating the environmental impact by using virtual studios and green screen shoots as a driving force, removing the need for location shoots and events (reduces carbon footprint), and maximising the utilisation of the content we capture,” Gopikaa Davar, CEO, Hogarth India, said.