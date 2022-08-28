How AR and VR could leverage brands to reach a wider audience

By Shrey Mishra

Most people we know, when they need to buy supplies, will take a few hours or

more in order to: a) go to the shops, b) search for the desired shop, c) go to the

relevant section in the desired shop, and so on and so forth, you get the picture.

The internet has made ecommerce faster and more convenient than ever before,

but there are still things that we hesitate to buy online. We want to try on glasses,

try on clothes, see how everything fits before we click that button. And for that,

you have to take a few hours to go to the shops.

The advent of the metaverse, and technology like 5G, will make e-commerce even

more intuitive and convenient for customers. Now, you can scan your body or

enter your measurements and try on all sorts of clothes and accessories on your

virtual avatar.

Last year, Gucci made a big splash selling NFTs of digital clothes and accessories

for millions of dollars. As we transition to a predominantly digital presence, we

can expect to see a big uptick in our Direct-to-Avatar (D2A) purchases. For an

appearance-conscious generation, digital avatars will need to exhibit personal

flourishes via clothes and accessories. We know what makes us unique in real-life,

but what will that be in the metaverse?

Like we’ve seen with H&M’s new virtual store, it will be possible to have cross-

platform flexibility and access to major brands in a virtual setting. Users will be

able to access retail stores on their tablet, smartphones, laptops or by using VR

enabled headsets or glasses. Having stores at a ‘virtual’ address will offer brands a

chance to be hyper-local in a truly global setting, and to gain access to a wider

audience and secure cutting-edge brand equity.

For brands which don’t want to go all out on digital products, there is an

opportunity to have hybrid showcases – where real-world creations are matched

with virtual accessories to be sold as NFT collectibles. NFT collectibles are custom

digitised tokens which, by definition, are truly exclusive. They cannot be

exchanged with each other. And it’s low-cost, without raw materials, fittings,

export duties, and comparable workers’ fees. Users can have their NFTs digitally

rendered into Instagram or Snapchat filters, Zoom filters, QR codes, and

seamlessly project an extension of their personality into the digital realm.

The author is Founder and director of XR Central