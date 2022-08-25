Jupiter Meta launches Metaverse-as-a-Service

Jupiter Meta, Web 3.0 advisory and metaverse, has launched Rent-A-Meta, a multi-utility space offering Metaverse-as-a-service, the company informed.

“As a Web3.o advisory and integrated solutions architect, our Metaverse as a Service will help brands initiate their metaverse journey. And our expertise in creative strategy and gamification will help businesses transform and achieve their goals,” Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta said.

Furthermore, the company informed that integrating the idea of Metaverse to build a cohesive engagement with customers, internally and externally, the Rent-a-Meta is designed to allow users to experience all kinds of spaces and give entities the flexibility for a fast turnaround.

Meanwhile, Jupiter Meta’s Metaverse solution aims to redefine the approach of a brand’s metaverse journey. Combined with their expertise in Metaverse strategy that embraces gamification, personalisation, and customised solutions, brands can now create a Metaverse platform that entertains, monetises through Tokenomics, and enables real community building.

Founded in 2021 by Sathyan Rajan and KC Reddy, Jupiter Meta allows users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, across a range of segments like music, cinema, art, sports, and gaming, with a built-in metaverse to provide personalized digital experiences. Marketplace users can also easily transact through INR cash payments via UPI without the need for a crypto wallet.

