Martial artist Amanda Nunes to offer training in metaverse

The Sports Metaverse has announced its partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) icon Amanda Nunes. As part of the partnership, Nunes is building her personal gym in the Sports Metaverse, and she’ll appear in 3D and coach users on how to fight. Additionally, this partnership inaugurates the launch of The Sports Metaverse land sale in the metaverse in Lion Lands and the Sports City, where users can trade NFTs, buy land, interact with sportspeople, and visit stadiums. The pre-sale is currently ongoing and will be opened to the public in June. Five companies have already pre-bought land. They include Phat Fish Fantasy, Own the Moment, ThriveFantasy, Beyond The Game Network, and Press Sports.

For Nunea, it always was a dream to have a gym. “You want to be in control of your stuff, you want to train the way you want. You want to be able to share with the fans. I’m building my own gym in the real world and now I have one in the metaverse. I’ve made a lot of history in mixed martial arts (MMA) and I can’t wait to have all my pictures and memories of these moments in my gym, so every time I walk in I have a good vibe and be able to train to do even more good things in the sport. I can’t wait for the next step in my life,” she said.

As per the company, besides Amanda Nunes and Romelu Lukaku, a series of sports stars and brands are lined up for The Sports Metaverse, with agreements underway with leading athletes from soccer, tennis, MMA, basketball, and baseball.

It is a delight to welcome Amanda Nunes and the five sports brands to the Sports Metaverse, Chris Worsey, co-founder and CEO, SportsIcon, said. “Amanda’s gym and the training she will offer are unique. We are the metaverse volumetrically capturing icons like this, enabling consumers to interact with athletes in a completely new way. We are looking forward for the public land sale in June,” he added.