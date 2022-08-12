Mailchimp suspends accounts of several crypto-focused users

Several crypto-focused media outlets and businesses using Mailchimp’s platform, including Decrypt and Messari, have been suspended, as reported by Cryptoslate.

This week, reports of Mailchimp’s account bans first surfaced in connection with the custodian cryptocurrency wallet Edge. The Mailchimp account had been deactivated, as Joelly Garcia, the platform’s community manager, learned when he attempted to get in.

Now, comparable problems have also been encountered by other organisations with a concentration on crypto. On August 10, Messari’s creator Ryan Selkis declared that Mailchimp had “for no reason” suspended the company’s account.

Jared Ronis, Messari’s marketing director, claimed that the company was unable to access its subscriber list, and he added, “I shudder to think of what enforcement looks like for true criminal actors.”

Decrypt, a crypto media organisation that has used Mailchimp for almost 4 years, was also affected by the stoppage. Mailchimp has a history of suspending or prohibiting everything related to cryptocurrency, even though the most recent suspension affected some of the most well-known personalities in the industry, Cryptoslate noted.

After attempting to email her followers about an NFT drop earlier this month, NFT artist Ocarina was removed from the platform.

Her suspension was justified, according to Mailchimp, “Because the content linked with your industry clashes with our Acceptable Use Policy.”

“Please note, we cannot allow businesses involved in the sale, transaction, trading, exchange, storage, marketing, or production of cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies, and any digital assets,” Mailchimp added.

The email service provider Mailchimp states in its acceptable usage policy that it does not supply its services to companies whose operations involve “cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies, and any digital assets associated to an Initial Coin Offering.”

As of the time of publication, CryptoSlate had not received a response from Mailchimp on its requests for comment. Constant Contact, another email service provider, includes bitcoins on its list of forbidden content.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

