LunarCrush releases an API to compile statistics on more than 4,000 crypto assets

A startup called LunarCrush that specialises in social analytics for the cryptocurrency market has just released a new API that gathers and organises social media data on more than 4,000 crypto assets, 300+ NFT collections, many exchanges, influencers, and LunarCrush user opinions, as reported by Cryptoslate.

On the company’s official Medium account, the company announced the opening of its new API. In the release, Vantage Market Research’s prediction that the financial automation market will be worth roughly $19.8 billion by 2028 was noted. According to the statement, given its growing rate, the new API seeks to, “provide a robust, streamlined delivery system to support automation for investing, trading, research and modeling on LunarCrush datasets.”

The LunarCrush team stated that they wanted the new API to offer flexible and scalable use cases from all market segments in addition to supporting automation.

To assist developers in understanding the API, the announcement page contains a comprehensive “how to get started” section. To make the API more available, the LunarCrush team also chose a pay-as-you-go model with a daily minimum of $1.

