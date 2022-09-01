Lumos Labs unveils #BUIDL for Web3.0 hackathon for Web3.0-based developers

Lumos Labs, a Web3.0 innovation enabler building a developer centric metaverse, has announced the launch of a global hackathon called #Buidl for Web3.0. #BUIDL for Web3.0 aims to support developers who want to start their Web3.0 journey, build innovative solutions, network with Web3.0 experts, and win prizes from the pool of more than $100,000.

Presented by Lumos Labs, this hackathon hopes to cater to developers across all levels of proficiency and is focussing on capturing more than developers globally. Claiming to be chain-agnostic, the hackathon intends to further equip participating developers and startups with the flexibility to build on chains of their choice, and will allow them an opportunity to win additional grants from the sponsors by presenting their solutions on the respective use cases.

According to Lumos Labs, it has on boarded platforms from the Web3.0 space as sponsors such as Polygon, Aeternity, Dfinity as track sponsors, Tezos, Arcana Network, Fluence Network, Router Protocol, Revise Network, Komet, Assetmantle and Tatum as associate Sponsors, along with knowledge partners IEEE Blockchain and IEEE Standards Association. These two months long program hackathon will be open to solutions from fields such as DeFi, NFT, entertainment, developer tooling and infrastructure, sustainability-based solutions, governance and DAOs. To further augment dev-tool support and enhance global reach, #BUIDL for Web3 has also onboarded Web3.0 technology platforms and incubators as partners namely Buildspace, Developer DAO, BuildlersTribe, The Phoenix Guild, Questbook, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, Webx DAO, Web3 Conf, CryptoDev Hub, Web3learn, Web3 Bharat, The Product House, Truts, Vanderbilt University, Penn Blockchain, Blockchain San Diago, and OGClubDAO. Through these partnerships, #BUIDL for Web3 aims to provide an environment to nurture innovations within the developer talent it aims to foster.

“Lumos Labs has always aimed to guide students, professionals and enthusiasts towards the potential of blockchain technology. Through multiple accelerator and hackathon programs, mentorship and training, we hope to cultivate a Web3.0 developer pool, and intend to build a metaverse in order to help these developers. The #BUIDL for Web3.0 hackathon is going to be a step forward. We invite the next generation of blockchain builders and leaders to be a part of this revolution,” Kaavya Prasad, founder, Lumos Labs, said.

