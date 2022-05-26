Lumos Labs raises $1.1 million in seed funding round

Lumos Labs has announced the launch of a metaverse platform for developers to learn, earn, and explore opportunities after raising over $1.1 million in a seed round. The seed round was led by global Web3.0 venture fund Delta Blockchain Fund, and included funding from venture capitalists such as Superblock, Next Web Capital, Arcanum Capital, AG Build, Paradigm Shift Capital, and multiple angel investors from the Web3.0 ecosystem.

Lumos Labs was built with a vision of bringing blockchain technology to developers and founders, and over the years, we have run programs with over 40 Web3.0 partners while building a community of developers to achieve that goal, Kaavya Prasad, founder, Lumos Labs, said. “With the transition to the metaverse, we are now looking forward to strengthen and enable Web3.0 developers as they access global opportunities, incentives, and knowledge on a single platform,” she added.

With the Web3.0 space, the global blockchain market is expected to grow at a rate of 45 percent to reach $34 billion by 2026, the company said. “The two problems that the ecosystem faces in its growth trajectory includes the availability of Web3.0 developers and the need for an organised, chain agnostic platform to aggregate and allow developers to upskill,” it added.

“The Web3 space is growing and the bottleneck is the lack of qualified developers across various L1 and L2 ecosystems. The work by Lumos Labs in identifying the imbalance in the demand and supply of developers is what attracted us towards them. Delta blockchain fund looks forward in joining hands with Kaavya and the team as they take the leap to build a developer focused metaverse that aims to upskill and organise this market with an experience for developers from learning, building communities, and finding their purpose with an experience in Lumos’s metaverse,” Kavita Gupta, founder, Delta Blockchain Fund, said.

The metaverse will aim to be an interactive platform for developers, entrepreneurs, and Web3.0 firms that will facilitate authenticated developer profiles, Web3.0 learning, and hiring opportunities, to provide incentives to developers for upgrading their skills.