KuCoin NFT Marketplace Windvane and KuCoin Ventures Launch a $100 Million Fund to Empower Web 3.0 Universe

Crypto trading platform KuCoin today (April 19, 2022) announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures and KuCoin NFT Marketplace-Windvane are launching a $100 million “Creators Fund”. The fund will support and incubate the early stage NFT projects, covering fields including arts, sports, PFPs, Asian culture, celebrities, GameFi, etc. In addition, this fund will invite 99 outstanding NFT creators to join the Windvane NFT marketplace to accelerate the growth of Web 3.0.

Windvane is a new decentralized NFT marketplace powered by KuCoin. It provides NFT mint, trade, management, storing, and many other services.

A statement by the exchange said that KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane aims to create a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains, allowing everyone to select all NFTs on KuCoin cross-chain aggregator and one-stop shopping for the world’s top NFTs at Windvane.

The fund will support promising NFT projects with strong teams and innovative technology to facilitate the development of NFT space and contribute to building a diverse Web 3.0 world.

The statement further said that Windvane is committed to creating a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains such as ETH, BSC, FLOW, etc. In their plan, Windvane will offer the huge user traffic of KuCoin and the support of top KOLs and communities to help projects INO (Initial NFT Offering).

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, said: “At the current stage of KuCoin’s comprehensive and in-depth expansion of the Web 3.0 and NFT fields and deepening the KuCoin ecosystem, the launch of a $100 million ‘Creators Fund’ will undoubtedly bring a strong impetus to our development process. The $100M ‘Creators Fund’ will support NFT creators and projects, which will further consolidate the metaverse infrastructure. We are pleased to see the rapid development of NFTs and their integration with sports, culture, games, celebrities, etc. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane would like to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by supporting more creators to launch their NFTs or projects and creating a more integrated NFT world with a lower barrier to entry for users.”

KuCoin Ventures’ Chief Investment Officer, Justin Chou, added: “KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane is an emerging marketplace. With its user-first and community-driven mission, Windvane will support Web 3.0 creators globally to revolutionize the NFT industry. We are thrilled to partner with Windvane to launch the $100 Million ‘Creators Fund’, which we believe would benefit users, creators, communities, and project founders in the Web 3.0 world.”

KuCoin is a global crypto exchange for over 600 digital assets. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges.