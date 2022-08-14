Kiya.ai to celebrate Azadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav in metaverse on Bharatmeta

Kiya.ai, a digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally, will be celebrating Azadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on Bharatmeta a dedicated zone of Kiyaverse, the company informed.

“Over the last 75 years, India has become a bedrock for innovation in the technology sector. Bharatmeta will promote India’s values of rich culture, diversity, inclusion and innovation to the younger generation that uses the metaverse in addition to providing secure access for financial services and commerce,”managing director, CEO, Kiya.ai, Rajesh Mirjankar, said.

“Metaverse is a huge opportunity and will change the way we communicate and do business. As we celebrate our 75 years of Independence, metaverse will shape up the vision of fostering the digital economy,” Mirjankar stated.

As per the release, Kiyaverse use cases of merging real-world banking with Metaverse banking through an avatar based interactions. Kiyaverse allowed banks to extend their own Metaverse for clients, partners, and employees, to address complex use cases through services that will include relationship manager, peer avatars and Robo-advisors. Kiyaverse provides cross-functional multi-experience using personalised avatars across real world, mixed reality and virtual reality environments.

Kiya.ai is a digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally. The company’s domains are financial services, digital payments, governance, risk, and compliance solutions along with market-ready processes which help clients traverse their digital transformation journey and create sustainable value for the community, the company stated.

Furthermore, Kiya.ai has its headquarter in Mumbai, Kiya.ai helped businesses transform through its range of advanced digital solutions and new-age technologies such as metaverse, multi-experience, and omnichannel banking, artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and data analytics.

