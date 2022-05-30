Jupiter Meta to direct 50% proceeds from its NFT sales towards non-profit organisation Akshaya Patra Foundation

NFT based Web3.0 marketplace Jupiter Meta has launched its art non-fungible tokens (NFT) for contributing towards social upliftment. The marketplace has curated a list of NFTs in collaboration with four artists. There are 22 digital art pieces to choose from on the Jupiter Meta marketplace priced between Rs 6,000-12,000. As per the company, 50% of proceeds from each NFT sale will go towards the non-profit organisation Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“Creating impact through initiatives that have the power to improve lives is an element of our focus. We look forward to connect artists with a social cause and allow their ideas to transcend the medium,” Manasa Rajan, CEO, Jupiter Meta, said on the project.

Along with the art NFT being deposited in users’ wallets, they will get a zero-value social token badge, which will also be given to the artist making the sale. These tokens aim to generate social value and can be displayed on social media, used as a sticker, or even be sent as a message asking others to participate in the program.

Understanding the obstacles to mobilise funds for a cause and overcoming them through technology-enabled solutions can create impact, Rambabu Kaipa, CTO, Jupiter Meta, said. “We want to unite people and their stories through the language of art and realise its potential to touch people personally,” he added.

As per Jupiter Meta, it has held programs for social causes such as its Icons of Singara Chennai wall art project for beautifying public spaces in Chennai. The latest project is part of the company’s effort to break the perception of NFT marketplaces just as a medium of trade.

Jupiter Meta aims to bridge artists and buyers for development in the sectors of social change and engineering transformation.