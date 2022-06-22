Jump.trade to launch Meta Cricket League by the end of June

Global gaming NFT platform Jump.trade plans to launch its gaming venture Meta Cricket League (MCL) by the end of June. As per the company, Meta Cricket League (MCL) is a play-to-earn game which will enable players and game developers to monetise on the platform through different options. The game will be launched in the experiential Web3 format.

According to Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and COO, with NFTs not being restricted to just digital indulgences and entering the mainstream with their numerous applications, the launch of The Meta Cricket League (MCL), a cricket-based NFT game is a dream come true for gamers across the country. “Cricket as a sport already rules the hearts of countless Indians and we are confident that the MCL will be a success story with NFT enthusiasts and gaming lovers everywhere,” he added.

The Meta Cricket League will be available on all mobile and web platforms. As per the company, the game’s initial 55,000 NFTs were sold-out for $25 but with its value multiplying in a very short time, a substantial pool of those NFTs are now being traded in values exceeding 10 times and 200 times.

Jump.trade claimed that its user base in the last 60 days has touched 100,000. The company claimed that the average trade volume of the marketplace in a day is nearly $10,000 – $25,000 worth of trades, of which 85% of men and 15% of women are represented as NFT holders in the ecosystem.

“With such exponential demand and hundreds of millions of potential players within the Play-to-earn revolution, Cricket will be one of the largest gaming segments in the space. Just as Cricket unites people of all ages, regions, and languages in India and across cricket-playing nations, the P2E Cricket game MCL aspires to prove to be instrumental in breaking through Web3 adoption in India,” the company stated.

Jump.trade is the B2C gaming and brand NFT marketplace powered by Guardian Link. The company founded the Anti.Rip and Wallet.Cipher technologies for NFTs. It claims to have over 350 product avengers and NFT artists for deploying NFT auction platform and exchange framework with fiat and cryptocurrency support.