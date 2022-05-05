Jump.trade registers 1.2 million NFT buyers during its live drop

Global gaming NFT platform Jump.trade has witnessed traffic of over a million NFT enthusiasts during the live drop on its recently launched marketplace.

Within a few weeks of launching in the NFT gaming market, the platform has crossed several milestones, Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and COO, GuardianLink, said. “We are constantly looking for new ways to engage our users, while also introducing new features that focus on player ownership for the young gaming and cricket enthusiasts in the long term,” he added.

As per reports, the Covid-19 induced lockdown helped to accelerate the adoption of online gaming in the Indian market allowing young gaming enthusiasts to earn while they play. The play to earn model has created a new gig economy and ecosystem for the young gaming enthusiast. “The platform received 75% of its sales from India while the rest 25% were from other countries. Additionally, the platform has sold 55,000 collectibles within nine minutes of the launch of its cricket game Meta Cricket League (MCL) NFTs on April 22,” the company said.

The MCL is a play-to-earn game which allows players and game developers to monetise on the platform through different options. As part of the MCL NFT launch, the Super Loot drop had NFTs designed for multiple packs such as metaverse cricket team player NFTs and authenticated signed digital NFTs of legendary players.

Jump.trade is a Web3 NFT marketplace launched by GuardianLink, which features NFTs of international brands and celebrities as well as games. GuardianLink.io has operated around blockchain based NFT technologies since 2016. Additionally, the company founded the Anti.Rip and Wallet.Cipher technologies for NFTs. It claims to have over 350 product avengers and NFT artists for deploying NFT auction platform and exchange framework with fiat and cryptocurrency support.