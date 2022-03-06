International Women’s Day: Nearly 1 in 3 women plan to buy crypto in 2022, says survey

One in five respondents believed crypto can help them reach their financial goals, most commonly funding a vacation, retiring on time, or purchasing a home.

A survey released by crypto financial services company BlockFi ahead of International Women’s Day reported that more women are now aware of how to purchase cryptos and even planning to buy some this year. “Nearly one in three women surveyed are planning on purchasing crypto in 2022. 60 per cent of those respondents say they plan to buy crypto within the next three months,” the survey noted. Moreover, almost 45 per cent of women reported knowing how to buy crypto – nearly double from 23 per cent of women respondents who reported knowing how to purchase crypto six months earlier.

The survey, which was the second in a series to evaluate American women’s investment patterns, was conducted in January this year among 1,031 females between the ages of 18 and 65. ‘While 2022 has already seen its fair share of market volatility, women’s faith in the long-term investment performance of crypto remains high,” the survey report released on Wednesday said.

One in five respondents believed crypto can help them reach their financial goals, most commonly funding a vacation, retiring on time, or purchasing a home. 24 per cent respondents reported owning crypto, of which 70 per cent were HODLers. 71 per cent had bought bitcoin while 42 per cent picked Dogecoin and 18 per cent bet on Ethereum. “Looking towards the future, my hope is that crypto will become an essential part of one’s financial wellness plan…Even more, I look forward to seeing more women consider crypto as the next stop on their career journey,” said Flori Marquez, Founder & SVP of Operations of BlockFi in a statement.

Among other findings of the survey included: Among those who owned crypto, 75 per cent had only traded, indicating that haven’t taken advantage of earning interest, rewards or engaging in mining or staking. Moreover, this also showed that scepticism continued among women investors as 80 per cent respondents still found crypto confusing, and 72 per cent felt it’s too risky to invest in. When it came to long term investment, only 14 per cent viewed bitcoin as comparable to gold or silver. However, 41 per cent viewed real estate as the best option for long term investment.

As of December 2021, crypto users globally neared 300 million from only 106 million in January and are expected to reach 1 billion by the end of 2022, according to crypto.com. However, as per broker discovery and comparison platform BrokerChooser in October last year, India had more than 10 crore crypto owners – the highest in the world followed by 2.74 crores in the US and 1.74 crores in Russia.

