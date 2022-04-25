International gaming platform Jump trade sells out 55,000 NFTs

International gaming NFT marketplace Jump.trade sold out 55,000 Meta Cricket League (MCL) NFTs within nine minutes, which went live on April 22, 2022. Priced at $25 each, the NFTs were designed across multiple algorithmically designed drop packs namely metaverse cricket team players NFTs and signed digital NFTs of legends.

According to the press release released by the company, players can use their NFTs for monetising their gameplay, unlock incentives and get real-world utility for their digital assets. They can also collect playable and signed collectibles of legends, upgrade NFTs to improve in-game performance, and increase value appreciation in the marketplace or rent their NFTs to other players. Meta Cricket League is a new play-to-earn game, driven by NFTs and AI, which allows players to earn cash prizes and other rewards over time. “We expect the zero gas fees and cricket NFTs for the amalgamation between offline games and Web3.0. Our layer 2 helps with transaction speed, and enables interoperable blockchain protocol. Hence, we expect market participation for the current and future NFTs,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and chief operating officer, GuardianLink, said.

Jump.trade will also launch collectible NFTs for Chelsea fans, presented by Chelsea’s UK collector. They will include tickets, matchday programs, menus, and signed postcards/photographs spreading across the entire stretch of the club’s history dating from 1905 to the recent past.

The collection is brought in conjunction with A-Star Foundation, a London-based charity that promotes the progression of young people, via the help of industry professionals and mentors. They deliver programs and initiatives which provide opportunities for educating youngsters on the prevention of gun and knife crimes, and other antisocial behaviors.