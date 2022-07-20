Indegene joins the Metaverse Standards Forum

Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider has joined the Metaverse Standards Forum to foster interoperability within healthcare-contextualised open metaverse standards.

The Metaverse Standards Forum brings together leading standards organisations and companies for industry-wide cooperation on interoperability standards needed to build the open metaverse. Hosted by Khronos Group, the forum’s founding members include Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, Adobe, Alibaba, Epic Games, Unity, the World Web Consortium, and the XR Association (XRA). Indegene joined the forum as a principal member said the company.

“As a digital-first partner, we take pride in enabling healthcare organisations to be future-ready. The metaverse can significantly change the way healthcare organisations engage and empower its community of patients, physicians, payers, and drug and medical device manufacturers. Through our contribution to The Metaverse Standards Forum, we look forward to accelerating the adoption of the enterprise-scale metaverse and building an immersive experience for the healthcare community,” Tarun Mathur, chief technology officer (CTO), Indegene, said.

Factoring healthcare information privacy, portability, and interoperability within the metaverse standards has the potential to enable better patient outcomes through innovations in medical education, remote diagnostics, medical congresses, simulations, and patient support programs.

Open standards enable consistency across multiple metaverse implementations and can make the technology pervasive across a wide array of demographics. Indegene will contribute its knowledge of the healthcare industry’s information standards and their portability for consideration in the overall metaverse standards being worked on by The Metaverse Standards Forum and its members. Indegene’s experience in the utility of standards within real world life sciences use cases will provide significant value in this effort.

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model.