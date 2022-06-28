Hypermint collaborates with NFTGrails to launch street artist Alec Monopoly’s NFT collection

Financial technology company MoonPay’s non-fungible token (NFT) platform HyperMint has announced a partnership with NFT art curator NFTGrails to launch street artist Alec Monopoly’s upcoming NFT collection Rags to Richie. The NFT platform aims to serve as the exclusive minting partner for the NFT collection. “I look forward to opening the project beyond just the cryptocurrency community, with HyperMint’s ability to accept credit cards,” Monopoly said.

According to Monopoly, Rags to Richie collection provides utility with a street-art, play-to-earn NFT game, a metaverse club and digital art gallery, in-person exclusive events, and more than one million dollars in giveaways and prizes to holders as part of its initial plans. The collection centers on a character created by Monopoly, combining elements with 10,000 NFTs featuring traits and backgrounds hand drawn by Monopoly.

HyperMint platform aims to support Monopoly’s focus on weaving utility into the collection, and to enable its users to connect with their audiences, own their intellectual property, scale the creation, deployment, and sale of utility NFTs worldwide.

Monopoly has also partnered with JOYSTICK to create a SandBox Club and metaverse art gallery to exhibit his NFT art. According to an official statement. an event featuring Monopoly’s live DJ Set in Sandbox, in the Rags to Richie space, will take place after the collection launches.

As stated by Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO, MoonPay, Monopoly’s development of the Rags to Richie collection aims to be a blend of artistry and utility to unlock a path for audiences to create, explore, and play with art.