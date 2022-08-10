How will conversational AI influence the metaverse?

The metaverses of the coming century are powered by voice assistant artificial intelligence (AI), which powers use cases including personalised suggestions and lifestyle help, as reported by Cointelegraph.

For instance, users can access the metaverse and utilise an AI-powered bot to guide them on a tour of several breathtaking locales rather than going to a travel agency’s office or speaking to their overworked customer care.

In a metaverse, an AI concierge is a personified machine that makes personalised recommendations depending on the preferences of the avatar.

The potential of this use case is clear when you consider the volume of data that is now available on each individual. The metaverse uses natural language processing to make it more intimate than the real world. Voice AI may translate avatar requests into a language that is more human and natural while taking in individual interests and preferences.

White-collar work is made possible in an intimate office setting by XR, which celebrates dynamic collaboration in the metaverse.

Users are able to engage in tasks that are considerably more enjoyable, interesting, and beneficial thanks to an AI-driven metaverse. For instance, MeetKai’s conversational AI can understand more complex speech, offer customised results, and respond fast by remembering user preferences and the context in a realistic conversation about diverse topics in multiple realities.

An XR device also offers data overlay, which opens up a variety of applications. This is very helpful for creating or producing use cases in a metaverse. An XR-backed environment fosters a sense of community, which is essential for a close-knit office setting.

When there are only a few requirements to be satisfied, XR is particularly effective. For instance, you can desire quiet lighting and specific music when doing something as basic as playing a board game. What you want can be determined and planned for in an interactive XR environment. A virtual conference room may be noticeably superior to a physical one.

