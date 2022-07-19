Top cryptocurrency prices today (19 July): Crypto markets continued the upward momentum over the last day with Bitcoin reclaiming $22,000 price mark and Ethereum rising over $1530. The global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 1.76% since yesterday to $1.02 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (12.13 pm, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 56% to $108 billion while the total volume in DeFi was $8.88 billion, representing 8.18% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $98.02 billion, i.e. 90.5% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

With rising prices of altcoins, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance declined by 0.65% over the day to 41.23% while its price once again changed hands above $22,000. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $21,887. In the last 7 days, BTC price has increased by 10%.

Crypto Rupee Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased by 2% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2733.59 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 19

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by around 4.4% to $1514 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by over 39%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased to $254 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by over 14.67%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 2.38% to $0.3559 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 13%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana price jumped 2.13% to $43.13 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by nearly 28%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 1% to $0.4789 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 10%. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 0.63% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06591.

The price of Polkadot (DOT) has increased by 15.17% in the last 7 days to $7.55. Avalanche (AVAX) price increased by 1.86% to $23.18 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 14th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price increased by 2% to $0.8974 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC price has increased by around 53%. It is currently ranked 12th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) increased by 1.37% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001154. It is currently ranked 15th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)