Top 10 crypto prices today (April 22, 2022): Most of the top 10 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, Terra and Binance lost prices in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 2.09% over the last day to $1.82 trillion. According to data on CoinMarketCap data as of today (1.20 pm), the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 23.86% to $107.78 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $13.59 billion, which is 12.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $91.74 billion, which is 85.12% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 41.08%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $40,729. The overall Bitcoin price has increased by 1.37% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price decreased by 2.23%.

Commenting on the crypto price trends over the last day, Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The world’s oldest cryptocurrency is expected to receive good support at $41,000 with resistance at $47,000. Ether lost some ground against Bitcoin and traded slightly above the $3100 mark. Privacy coin Monero (XMR) continued its growth momentum and touched a high of $300 today which may be a result of growing sanctions on Russia and other countries. The positive sentiment prevailed in the market as Justin Sun announced the launch of stable coin USDD, a decentralized algorithm stablecoin on the TRON network.”

On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was selling around Rs 32,48,000 at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top 10 crypto assets have decreased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 2.351% to $3019 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 0.50%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 2.06% to $410.38 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 1.74%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 2.29% to $0.7306 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 6.29%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was down 3.79% to $102.61 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 0.55%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 3.03% to $0.9186 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 3.65%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 0.78% to $93.99 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has increased by 14.41%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 0.99% to $78.69 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 3.64%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 1.99% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 2.23% over the last day,.

DOGE is currently ranked 12th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1376 while SHIB price was $0.00002451.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them may lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)