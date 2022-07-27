House of Gaming collaborates with Bluewheel Capital and Wharf Street Studios

House of Gaming, a technology firm aimed at developing Esports in India through its three verticals Indian Gaming League, Hefty Games, and GameGods, has partnered with Bluewheel Capital and Wharf Street Studios to bring blockchain gaming to the mainstream. The association aims to build a reputation for House of Gaming enterprise’s recent venture into Age of Tanks (Bluewheel Capital) and Epiko Regal (a fantasy world influenced and founded on Indian mythology created by Wharf Street Studios).

“Our alliance with Bluewheel Capital and Wharf Street Studios aims to be a gateway for newer means of engagement in the Esports community. With the adoption of Web3.0 gaming, there is scope added to the sector. We are looking forward to creating an impact towards enhancing the future of gaming,” Yash Pariani, co-founder and CEO, House of Gaming, stated.

According to the technology firm, this alliance with Bluewheel Capital and Wharf Street Studios will strengthen House of Gaming’s efforts to support and drive Web3.0 gaming adoption across the globe. The collaboration also aims to provide the gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFT) ecosystem of Hefty Games with P2E (Play to Earn) tournaments. House of Gaming also intends to release NFT trading cards, allowing gamers to own collectibles from their favourite gamer.

As stated by V Agarwal, CEO, Bluewheel Capital, the partnership with House of Gaming intends to incentivise engagement, allowing players to turn blockchain into a potential source of income. “Considering the difficulties of cryptocurrency and Web3.0 gaming, the collaboration aims to revitalise the industry to create advantages in the NFT space,” he added.

Recently, House of Gaming collaborated with the blockchain network Polygon to introduce gaming NFTs through Hefty Games. Following the recent announcement of Hefty Art bringing MF Husain’s paintings into the metaverse, its collaboration with Polygon and eDAO intends to bring gaming enthusiasts closer to media houses such as Hindustan Talkies, the media conglomerate, and Hungama, one of South Asia’s digital media entertainment companies.