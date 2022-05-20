HeyHey collaborates with Olive group of restaurants as a technology partner

Online platform HeyHey has partnered with Olive group of restaurants as a technology partner, aiming to foray into the metaverse. As part of the partnership, HeyHey will serve as a marketplace for The Olive Group to list its digital assets.

While the NFT industry is growing, it has also opened a gateway to fan verses and new forms of interactions between businesses and consumers, Caleb Franklin, founder and CEO, HeyHey said. “The Olive Group’s collaboration with HeyHey for its foray into the metaverse is an example of how organisations are seeking new ways to empower their consumer bases with personalised experiences via tech such as Web3. And we look forward to facilitate the same for the group and its customers,” he added.

To launch the group’s foray into the metaverse, AD Singh, founder, Olive Group, in association with HeyHey will host an event on May 22, 2022, where Olive will turn into a digital playground. As part of the launch, personalities such as actors Rahul Bose and Sunny Leone, designers JJ Valaya and Narendra Kumar, creative director Kshitij Kankaria, and other professional NFT artists will unveil digital creations. The NFT gallery will bring NFT art, which has been limited to the digital world, into the physical world. Additionally, artists from the creation industry such as Amrita Pal, Aaron Pinto, Kashish Arora, and Santanu Hazarika, will be a part of this event and exhibit their creations.

“Since we launched Olive Group over 20 years ago, we’ve had our finger on what our customers want and like. We’re looking forward to seeing what our integration into the metaverse means, both for our customers and for us as a group,” Singh stated.

As per the company, Olive Group’s foray into the metaverse will look to offer physical and virtual experiences to its guests. “Already booming in the United States and the United Kingdom amongst other countries, the blockchain phenomenon could change the restaurant industry,” the company said.