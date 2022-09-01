scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Hermès reveals plans for Metaverse fashion

The trademark includes downloadable software to view, store, and manage virtual goods, digital collectibles, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Hermés said in a 47-page civil complaint that Rothschild's MetaBirkins brand "just rips off Hermés' famous Birkin trademark
Hermés said in a 47-page civil complaint that Rothschild's MetaBirkins brand "just rips off Hermés' famous Birkin trademark

After submitting a trademark application encompassing NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and the Metaverse, luxury brand Hermès is setting the foundation for its entry into Web3.0, Cointelegraph noted.

The trademark includes downloadable software to view, store, and manage virtual goods, digital collectibles, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs “for usage in online worlds,” according to a filing made to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on August 26.

Along with this, it registered trademarks for “retail shop services displaying virtual goods,” “offering an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of virtual goods,” “hosted fashion and trade events in virtual, augmented, or mixed reality environments,” and “representing virtual goods.”

Also Read

Following the filing of a lawsuit against Mason Rothschild, the founder of Metabirkins, in January for allegedly utilising the name of the brand, Birkin, to profit from sales and resales for his NFT Metabirkins collection, a fresh trademark application has been made. Hermés said in a 47-page civil complaint that Rothschild’s MetaBirkins brand “just rips off Hermés’ famous Birkin trademark by adding the generic prefix “meta” to the famous trademark Birkin,” giving the impression that the MetaBirkins brand is a component of the upscale Hermés’ Birkin brand, Cointelegraph stated.

One of the possible causes for the company’s decision to submit its own safeguards, which would cover the Metaverse, cryptocurrency, and NFT-related products and tokens, is the case against Rothschild.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: From centralisation to decentralisation; how blockchain-oriented fintech can benefit the financial sector

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.