Hermès reveals plans for Metaverse fashion

After submitting a trademark application encompassing NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and the Metaverse, luxury brand Hermès is setting the foundation for its entry into Web3.0, Cointelegraph noted.

The trademark includes downloadable software to view, store, and manage virtual goods, digital collectibles, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs “for usage in online worlds,” according to a filing made to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on August 26.

Along with this, it registered trademarks for “retail shop services displaying virtual goods,” “offering an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of virtual goods,” “hosted fashion and trade events in virtual, augmented, or mixed reality environments,” and “representing virtual goods.”

Following the filing of a lawsuit against Mason Rothschild, the founder of Metabirkins, in January for allegedly utilising the name of the brand, Birkin, to profit from sales and resales for his NFT Metabirkins collection, a fresh trademark application has been made. Hermés said in a 47-page civil complaint that Rothschild’s MetaBirkins brand “just rips off Hermés’ famous Birkin trademark by adding the generic prefix “meta” to the famous trademark Birkin,” giving the impression that the MetaBirkins brand is a component of the upscale Hermés’ Birkin brand, Cointelegraph stated.

One of the possible causes for the company’s decision to submit its own safeguards, which would cover the Metaverse, cryptocurrency, and NFT-related products and tokens, is the case against Rothschild.

