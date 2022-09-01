Hackers try to sell NFT of Belarusian leader’s supposed stolen passport

The Belarusian Cyber Partisans, a gang of hacktivists, have been attempting to sell a nonfungible token (NFT) with what they claim to be Alexander Lukashenko’s passport information, Cointelegraph noted.

The action, according to the Belarusian Cyber Partisans, is a component of a grassroots funding drive to oppose “bloody governments in Minsk and Moscow.”

As per Cointelegraph, the group claims to have gained access to a government database containing every citizen of Belarus’ passport information, enabling them to introduce the “Belarisuan Passports” NFT collection, which includes a digital passport purported to include real information about Lukashenko. The initiative violated OpenSea policies about “doxxing and exposing personal identifiable information about another person without their knowledge,” a company spokeswoman told Gizmodo.

The Belarusian Cyber Partisans also disclosed that they intended to sell NFTs containing the passport data of other senior government figures with ties to Lukashenko.

The “Resistance Movement of Belarus” is a larger fundraising initiative that The Belarusian Cyber Partisans started in February with the intention of eventually ousting Lukashenko using its own self-defence troops. Donations to the cause are mostly made through digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Cointelegraph further stated.

“As a people’s reaction to the terror that has been unleashed, we, the free inhabitants of Belarus, form the self-defence and refuse to bow to this state. The group wrote, “The overthrow of the totalitarian dictatorship is our ultimate goal.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

