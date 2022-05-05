Gucci jumps on the crypto bandwagon with its USA based project

Italian fashion company Gucci has authorised the purchase of its high-end handbags and other luxury products using cryptocurrencies. According to Gucci, bitcoins will be allowed as a source of payment by the company.

“Starting later this month, customers can pay with crypto at some of Gucci’s flagship stores, including Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and Wooster Street in New York,” the company said.

According to the company, it would authorise payments in other digital currencies such as ethereum, dogecoin, shiba inu, litecoin, and a few US dollar-pegged stablecoins. Gucci, owned by France’s Kering SA, aims to expand its services towards its currently operational North American stores soon.

Fashion label Off-White, in which French luxury group LVMH took a majority stake last year, has started accepting crypto in its London, Paris and Milan flagship stores, Vogue Business reported in March.

(With inputs from Reuters)