GuardianLink’s Meta Cricket League finale offered $10,000 prize

Jump.trade, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace launched by GuardianLink that allows users to trade virtual digital assets, has ventured into Web3.0 games with its Meta Cricket League (MCL), a play-to-earn (P2E) NFT game. The MCL Grand Slam tournaments’ finale was sponsored by FireDrops of Flipkart, which recently enabled exclusive limited-edition Nothing Community Dots NFTs to be claimed by users who have purchased the Nothing phone (1). The MCL game is designed to provide entertainment, inclusive game skills, and community economics, to ensure a cricketing experience in metaverse.

According to the marketplace, the NFTs received a response within the first nine minutes, recording sales of 55,000 NFTs. The platform claims to currently have over 1,000 players in each tournament, with the winners bagging cash rewards up to $500 a day. The MCL Grand Slam finale, which took place on August 7, offered a $10,000 prize pool divided among 500 winners who were picked based on their consistency of participation in the Grand Slam series.

“All aspects of the Meta Cricket League are intended after the real world, and the commercial and advertising dimensions of the metaverse are being backed by Firedrops of Flipkart. We are looking forward to this collaboration, and to the future of Web3.0 gaming,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink, said.

As stated by Naren Ravula, vice-president of product strategy and head, Flipkart Labs, Flipkart, their team plans to explore Web3.0 and metaverse commerce such as NFT-related use cases, virtual immersive stores, P2E, and other blockchain-related use-cases. “We recently launched our first product, FireDrops, with the anticipation to bring the value of NFT and Web3.0 to a wider audience. At FireDrops, sponsoring the Meta Cricket League finale was as much about positioning FireDrops among audiences as about learning about the emerging P2E ecosystem,” he added.

