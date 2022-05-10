GuardianLink launches NFTs on the Chelsea Football Club

Decentralised platform GuardianLink has announced the launch of its Chelsea Memorabilia NFTs collection on its Web3 marketplace http://www.jump.trade. The NFTs range from collectibles dated back to 1905 when the club was formed, to the recent club milestones in the modern era. Fans can own collectibles that include tickets, match programs, autographed postcards and photographs, and menus, among others. The NFTs dropped on May 10, 2022.

“Converging something like NFTs with Chelsea FC is a sign that NFTs are proliferating in all directions and among all people. It’s a progress for us to explore a space like this after our cricket NFT drops,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink, said.

The first Chelsea NFT drop will auction memorabilia NFTs including the match programme of the first match played at Stamford Bridge. GuardianLink has infused blockchain technology aiming to launch a manifestation of digital collectibles through the NFTs for fans of the franchise. The collection seeks to appeal to NFT collectors and football enthusiasts.

“It gives me pride to be associated with GuardianLink and Jump.trade in conjunction with the A-Star Foundation to share with you many of the treasured Chelsea items that I have collected over the years,” Robert Stein, memorabilia collector, said.

The collection of this club’s memorabilia will be launched in conjunction with the A-Star Foundation, a London-based charity that promotes the progression of youth to industry professionals and mentors them through programs and initiatives. This creates an opportunity and provides a platform to enrich, educate and eradicate gun/knife crimes or any other antisocial behavior.

Launched in 2016, GuardianLink works with NFTs via the use of blockchain technology. According to a press release, it founded the Anti.Rip and Wallet.Cipher technologies. It claims to have a base of over 350 product avengers.