GuardianLink launches its first Web3 start-up incubator

GuardianLink.io has launched its Web3 accelerator. The Web3 startup incubator aims to help transform Web2 gaming companies into Web3 ones. As per the company, GuardianLink seeks to incubate 10 Web3 companies by the end of the year, under the guidance of Arjun Reddy, co-founder, GuardianLink.

Polygon put India on the Web3 infrastructure map, Reddy said. “GuardianLink aims to carry the torch in the NFT gaming and commerce space. We believe in sharing our expertise, technology, and even the learnings from our mistakes with new entrants. This will help us build the culture of Web3 in India,” he added.

According to the company, one of the first batches of startups is Dali, co-founded by Jahnavee Ramalingam and Daniel Mark. The startup is a NFT intelligence platform that feeds brands and creators looking to launch NFT collections with their artists on Dali’s marketplace.

“The accelerator program is a way for entrepreneurs looking at the Web3 space to get a hands-on learning experience, cross-pollination of ideas and access to a variety of thought leadership and top tier stakeholders. This would be possible through the arsenal of resources provided to us by GuardianLink,” Jahnavee Ramalingam, CEO, Dali, stated.

The company claims that blockchain-enabled products like NFTs and decentralised finance (DeFi) are ushering in the era of Web3. Formed and run by communities, Web3 allows individuals to own things in a decentralised way. “Consequently, Web3 will witness collaborations to form a project on the back of shared culture and values. GuardianLink’s Web3 accelerator has been incubated in IIT Madras Research Park to drive progress in this space,” the company said.

GuardianLink recently introduced a Zero Gas Fee Layer 2 solution pertaining to the Indian NFT ecosystem. As per the company, it is accredited with the sell-out of 55,000 NFTs within a time of nine minutes on Jump.Trade, along with launching Amitabh Bachchan’s NFTs for one million dollars in a single drop.