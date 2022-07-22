GuardianLink Joins IndiGG to promote play-to-earn games

GuardianLink, has joined forces with IndiGG, the sub-DAO of Yield Guild Games (YGG), to build and promote the Web3.0 gaming ecosystem in the region, said the company.

GuardianLink has launched NFT-powered play-and-earn cricket gaming app, Meta Cricket League (MCL), through its latest blockchain marketplace, ‘Jumptrade’. IndiGG has made a significant investment in purchasing NFTs from GuardianLink and will lease them out to its community members to encourage them to play the NFT cricket game, win matches, and stand a chance to earn exciting rewards.

“We are ecstatic to partner with IndiGG on their mission to create mass awareness about Web3.0 gaming and its ability to help gamers monetise their skills. Blockchain gaming has all the potential to become a dependable source of earning in the gig-economy era, if not for a full-time career,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and COO, GuardianLink, said.

“Cricket is a religion in India, and even though Web2 games lack adoption for the sports genre, I believe Web3.0 cricket games would attract a lot of non-gamers in India as well. MCL is becoming one of the most popular live online cricket games thanks to its sustainable earnings potential. We’re super pumped to partner with GuardianLink to make it a huge success in India,” Ayush Gupta, growth leader, IndiGG, said.

Guardian Link, innovator of NFT technologies with its roots embedded in the Blockchain world since 2016. GuardianLink has developed one of the first frameworks of legitimacy protocol for the NFT ecosystem. Its deep base of over 350+ product avengers and NFT artists provides global execution capabilities for deploying the NFT auction platform and exchange framework with fiat and cryptocurrency support.