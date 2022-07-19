GuardianLink collaborates with Cadbury Gems to launch NFTs based on artwork by kids

NFT ecosystem company GuardianLink has partnered with chocolate button brand Cadbury Gems to convert artwork made by kids around the country into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With this association, Cadbury Gems has announced its entry into the NFT space with the launch of its first ever NFTs through the latest Junior NFT campaign.

As per Ramkumar Subramanian, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink, the company looks forward to associating with Cadbury’s Gems, and Mondelez for its NFT creation. “GuardianLink aims at elevating the potential of NFTs by associating with brands and artists across the globe,” he added.

According to the chocolate button brand, from mid-June, parents will be invited to upload their child’s art directly onto the microsite. Through these entries, the brand will curate an online gallery of digital collectibles, and potential buyers will be able to purchase these assets through fiat currency. After every purchase, the NFT will be stored in their wallet. These NFTs will be available on the GuardianLink platform where various buyers will be able to bid and purchase it again and again.

“Digital collectibles and blockchain technology is gathering pace in India and NFTs are an enabler for us to offer an experience to our consumers. After the online Gems birthday bash, the PlayPad learning application, among others, Cadbury Gems Junior NFT campaign aims to take a step towards leveraging platforms for every child and parent. We aim to host NFT auctions to raise funds for the education of under-privileged kids around the country,” Anil Viswanathan, vice president- marketing, Mondelez India, stated.

The chocolate button brand has also partnered with non-governmental organisation Save The Children to use the proceeds from NFT sales towards the education of underprivileged children; focusing on getting them back to school, purchasing educational equipment, among others.

“This campaign launched by Mondelez holds value for us since both education and psychosocial support are considered critical areas of Save the Children’s programmes. The activity aims to give children a sense of wellbeing, and inspire them to contribute towards securing rights of children from communities,” Yasmin Riaz, director, resource mobilisation for Save the Children, India, said.

Cadbury Gems claims that its Junior NFT will be supported by a marketing campaign including partnerships with online platforms, influencer engagement, and strategic engagement on social media channels, even across NFT communities.