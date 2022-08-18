Google parent Alphabet invested $1.5B into blockchain startups since Sept 2021

40 publicly traded corporations spent more than $6 billion on blockchain startups between September 2021 and June 2022, according to CB Insights, as reported by Cryptoslate.

Google’s parent firm Alphabet invested the most amount ($1.5 billion) in 4 startups, including DapperLabs.

With $1.17 billion, institutional hedge fund manager BlackRock followed suit, and Wall Street behemoths Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each contributed $1.1 billion and $698 million. With 13 investment rounds, Samsung was the most active investor during that time. Citibank closed 6 agreements, while United Overseas Bank (UOB) led 7 rounds, Cryptoslate noted.

19 of the 61 blockchain businesses that were under consideration for financing were devoted to creating NFT solutions. About 63% of the solutions supported the purchase and sale of NFTs through marketplaces. A total of $1.4 billion was given to vendors of custody solutions. The amounts listed as having been awarded to Fire Blocks, Circle, and Anchorage Digital were $550 million, $550 million, and $350 million, respectively.

