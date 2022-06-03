Giottus expects a growth of five to six times in its userbase for FY23; aims to clock revenue of $40 million

Cryptocurrency exchange Giottus aims to clock a gross revenue of $40 million for FY23, Vikram Subburaj, co-founder and CEO, Giottus, told FE Digital Currency. However, he declined to comment on the net loss for the year. The exchange claims to have a customer base of more than one million users and expects it to grow by five to six times this financial year. “The impact of our growing customer base has also been seen in revenue generation. Since the last financial year, we have seen a growth in our revenue by two to three times. We are anticipating a 150-200% growth in our revenue by the end of this financial year. Our current profit margin has been around 55% of the net revenue generated,” Subburaj said. He however refused to share the financials of the company for FY22.

The exchange claims to be bootstrapped in nature. “Since our exchange came into existence four years ago, we have been able to operate through the operating revenue we have earned. We have sustained this without the need for funds from external investors,” he added.

Data from regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, revealed that Giottus Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company’s revenue from operation rose 5x to Rs 7.6 crore in FY21, compared to Rs 1.1 crore, in the same period, last year. The company however posted a net profit of Rs 3.85 lakh compared to a net loss of Rs 10.3 crore.

Currently, the exchange’s revenue model revolves around the commission that it earns from buyers and sellers who engage in trading. “We also provide other financial services such as fixed deposits, staking, among others,” Subburaj said. Further, Subburaj stated that the exchange’s trading volume has seen a 70% downfall, compared to its trading volume in January for FY22. It further claimed that the cost of operations of the exchange is 45% of the net revenue. Based in Chennai, it currently has about 70 staffers.

Interestingly, the company claims to have not spent on marketing yet, unlike its peers in the business. “Our marketing strategy revolves around the word of mouth which has worked in our favor. We have a referral system which rewards customers with a commission for referring our services to others. Apart from that, we are active on social media and other platforms where we focus on knowledge building,” Subburaj said. He stated that five-10% of the revenue generated by the exchange is invested in marketing.

Furthermore, the exchange claims to have a tie-up with an international exchange called Bitfinex, in an effort to allow its users to liquefy their cryptocurrency based transactions. “We also have a strategic partnership with digital asset trust company BitGo which’s their official custodial wallet partner for users to keep their cryptocurrency funds,” Subburaj said. Currently, the exchange claims to support trading of 130 different cryptocurrencies. “We charge a fee of 0.2% on the amount of cryptocurrency purchased by the user,” Subburaj said.